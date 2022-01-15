Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AWI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

