Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on HORIBA, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for HORIBA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HORIBA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HORIBA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HRIBF stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46. HORIBA has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

