Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 37.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,922 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,862 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $43.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

