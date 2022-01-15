Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 14,271 Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Prothena by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Prothena by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,519 shares of company stock worth $3,591,560 over the last 90 days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

