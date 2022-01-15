Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

PATK opened at $77.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.15. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.26%.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

