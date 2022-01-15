Jennison Associates LLC Sells 25,683 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 81.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $8,376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 506,757 shares of company stock worth $86,346,889. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.49 and its 200-day moving average is $151.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.67 and a fifty-two week high of $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.