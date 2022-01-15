Jennison Associates LLC Takes $835,000 Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,074,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DBRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

DBRG opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.