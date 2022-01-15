Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at about $692,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of KRG opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 584.66%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

