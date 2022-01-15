Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JRONY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

JRONY stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

