Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JRONY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

JRONY stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

