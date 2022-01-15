Jobchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.46 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $6,160.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00059434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006726 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,348,141 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

