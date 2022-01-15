John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

MZTLF opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. John Menzies has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies Plc engages in the provision of logistics and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Aviation, and Corporate. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution along with marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment includes cargo and passenger ground handling services.

