John Viii Stark Sells 172,167 Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI opened at $5.84 on Friday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Separately, began coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth about $14,712,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth about $15,325,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth about $9,121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth about $752,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

