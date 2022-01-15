Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,320 at Barclays

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 2,510 ($34.07) to GBX 2,320 ($31.49) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JMAT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($38.01) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($38.01) to GBX 2,600 ($35.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.50) to GBX 2,290 ($31.08) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,502 ($33.96).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,965 ($26.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,122.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,619.37. The stock has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.84. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,880.50 ($25.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,363 ($45.65).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Chris Mottershead bought 1,000 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($26.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650 ($26,673.00). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas bought 5,000 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,045 ($27.76) per share, with a total value of £102,250 ($138,794.62). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,530 shares of company stock worth $17,446,078.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.