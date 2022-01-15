Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $89.48

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.48 and last traded at $90.01, with a volume of 24036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.87.

The company has a market cap of $919.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.63.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

