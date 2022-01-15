JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target to €36.00

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €42.00 ($47.73) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AEXAY. HSBC upgraded Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atos from €37.00 ($42.05) to €28.00 ($31.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.79.

OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Atos has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

