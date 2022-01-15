JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

