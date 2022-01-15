JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in December

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPY traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362. JSR has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.
JSR Company Profile
