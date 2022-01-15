JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in December

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPY traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362. JSR has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

JSR Company Profile

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

