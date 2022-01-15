JulSwap (JULD) Reaches One Day Volume of $356,029.00

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $356,029.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00076143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.90 or 0.07693035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,382.86 or 0.99777424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00069573 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008344 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

