Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

