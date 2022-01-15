Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,856 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.28% of TrueBlue worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 80.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in TrueBlue by 7.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 5,713.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $29.30 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.54.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

