Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,440,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,984,000 after acquiring an additional 419,263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 264,207 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 159,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 123,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,400,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,295,000 after purchasing an additional 96,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $37.15 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 464.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $438.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,100.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

