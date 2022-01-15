Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.51 Million in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

