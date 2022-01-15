Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,156 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Chemours by 10.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Chemours by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 28.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

