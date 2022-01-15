Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Cut to 7,400.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to 7,400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from 9,900.00 to 7,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,521.50.
Shares of GRUB opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.