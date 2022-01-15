Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Cut to 7,400.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to 7,400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from 9,900.00 to 7,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,521.50.

Shares of GRUB opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587,843 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,727 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,085 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after buying an additional 702,485 shares during the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

