JustBet (WINR) One Day Volume Tops $98.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, JustBet has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $254,528.20 and $98.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.73 or 0.07715194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,344.76 or 0.99952299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00069702 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008374 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars.

