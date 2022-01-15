JustInvest LLC Buys Shares of 5,402 Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

SF stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

