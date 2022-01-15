JustInvest LLC Purchases 125 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFG stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

