JustInvest LLC Purchases 1,962 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 26.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

JHX opened at $36.70 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.27.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $903.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.7%. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.