JustInvest LLC Raises Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 55.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in VMware by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in VMware by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMW opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.84. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.65.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

