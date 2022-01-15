JustInvest LLC Sells 716 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

JustInvest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $374.48 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.00 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.73 and a 200 day moving average of $375.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

