Kalmar Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,713.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Kalmar has a market cap of $5.93 million and $10,713.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00003360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00074620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.59 or 0.07692044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,924.95 or 0.99945913 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00069109 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,550 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars.

