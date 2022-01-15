Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.60

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.60 and traded as low as $42.25. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 207 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $421.08 million, a P/E ratio of -135.94 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Life Insurance’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -337.50%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

