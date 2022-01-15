Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) PT Raised to GBX 410 at Berenberg Bank

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($5.16) to GBX 410 ($5.57) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

KAPE stock opened at GBX 408 ($5.54) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11. Kape Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159.52 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 460 ($6.24). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 416 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 380.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 31.50.

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

