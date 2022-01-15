Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZIA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,955. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZIA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

