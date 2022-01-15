Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:KZIA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,955. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.
About Kazia Therapeutics
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
