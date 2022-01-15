KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Lowered to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.73.
NYSE KBH opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,032 shares of company stock worth $14,837,469. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 961.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,668 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 572,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KB Home by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,732,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About KB Home
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.