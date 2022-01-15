KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Lowered to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.73.

Get KB Home alerts:

NYSE KBH opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,032 shares of company stock worth $14,837,469. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 961.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,668 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 572,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KB Home by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,732,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.