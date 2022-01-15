KB Home Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 7,256 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average volume of 4,141 put options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

KBH stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,032 shares of company stock worth $14,837,469. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in KB Home by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in KB Home by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 81,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

