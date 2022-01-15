KB Home Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 7,256 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average volume of 4,141 put options.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.
KBH stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76.
In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,032 shares of company stock worth $14,837,469. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in KB Home by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in KB Home by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 81,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
About KB Home
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.