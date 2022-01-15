KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 222.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,772 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $37,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $50.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

