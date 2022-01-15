KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,519,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $23,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MWA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE MWA opened at $13.34 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

