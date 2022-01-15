KBC Group NV Buys 160,815 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $35,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,569 shares of company stock worth $29,968,561. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $184.40 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.93.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

