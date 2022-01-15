KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Workday were worth $33,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 128.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Workday by 31.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Workday by 65.8% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $254.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,825.98, a PEG ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $217.60 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 720,911 shares of company stock worth $188,266,936. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.14.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

