KBC Group NV Sells 181,343 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 181,343 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after buying an additional 537,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

CVX stock opened at $128.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 475,801 shares of company stock valued at $55,502,677. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

