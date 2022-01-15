KBC Group NV Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $24,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $380.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.15. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.62 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.24.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

