KBC Group NV Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $24,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.24.

NYSE GS opened at $380.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $392.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.62 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.