Keller Group (LON:KLR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $921.98

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 921.98 ($12.51) and traded as high as GBX 944.51 ($12.82). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 940 ($12.76), with a volume of 25,724 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLR shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.65) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($13.30) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($13.30) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 933.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 921.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £679.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

