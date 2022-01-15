Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €100.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €90.73 ($103.11).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €82.34 ($93.57) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a one year high of €129.65 ($147.33). The company has a fifty day moving average of €73.91 and a 200-day moving average of €79.63.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.