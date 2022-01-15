Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Shares Up 3.8%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 35,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

Keppel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELF)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

