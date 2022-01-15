KeyCorp Weighs in on Embark Technology Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Embark Technology in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Embark Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EMBK. Citigroup assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

EMBK stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Embark Technology has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Embark Technology stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.15% of Embark Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Embark Technology

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

