KeyCorp Weighs in on Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.63. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

PEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.22.

NYSE PEG opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of -49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 561,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,547,000 after acquiring an additional 138,010 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock worth $2,281,770. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

