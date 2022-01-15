Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $17.28.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.