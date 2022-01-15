Kidder Stephen W Sells 2,580 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for about 2.4% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kidder Stephen W owned about 0.10% of AptarGroup worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

ATR opened at $121.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.39. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.